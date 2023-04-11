Hikikomori wave: Mental health experts dissect the pandemic-induced phenomenon

A recent survey revealed that two per cent of Japanese people have turned into recluses after the pandemic. A team of mental health experts weigh in on the phenomenon and its implications for Indians

Isolation can result in loss of physical health and mental capabilities, in declining social skills, increasingly negative thoughts and anxiety, experts reveal.

A recent national survey by the Japanese government discovered that the country is home to 1.46 million social recluses. The post-traumatic stress of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the struggles of the economy and long lockdowns have added to fear and anxiety for people today.

The hikikomori wave

The phenomenon is not new to Japan. Diagnosed in the 1980s, it was termed “hikikomori” — pulling inward in Japanese. In such cases, individuals drop out of work or school, cut ties with society and withdraw to live within the boundaries of their homes. In 2023, the phenomenon found resurgence in a

post-pandemic Japan.

Nikhila Deshpande and Sonal Anand

While it does not have as strong a presence in India, Nikhila Deshpande, psychologist and life coach, mentions that the post-COVID Indian society is also vulnerable. “Our brains are designed in such a way that if they perceive danger, they can change habits and beliefs in response. Some people struggle to overcome this block, long after the threat of COVID-19 has receded,” she says. With remote working facilities and all things home-delivered, Deshpande notes that individuals can fall victim to their paranoia.

Dr Sonal Anand, consultant psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, mentions that this is more likely among senior patients. “Their struggle through the pandemic has made them fearful which makes it challenging for them to return to life as it was,” she explains. “I have also noticed that people with pre-existing anxiety or depression, those who have gone through the trauma of losing their loved ones or suffered a near-death-experience, are bound to resort

to isolation.”

Sadaf Vidha

Cause and effect

While contagion fear remains a major cause, the experts agree there are other underlying factors. “Right now, our brains are so hardwired to avoid contagion that we have had to re-wire ourselves,” Deshpande shares. In addition, the lack of focus on mental health in Indian society makes it all the more challenging, she points out.

Sadaf Vidha, therapist and founder, Guftagu counselling and psychotherapy services, shares, “I believe there is a mismatch in society. I am seeing a lot of people struggling to find peers to share their experiences with.” Noting that human beings are naturally wired to live in a social circle, she says, “The risks are manifold. Apart from the physical lows, you can be closed off to different perspectives, have suicidal or helpless thoughts because you lack experiences. Your social skills also begin to deteriorate.”

Deshpande notes, “Such a lifestyle is lethargic and sedentary which is bad for the overall body. When you interact with people you experience dopamine, which is a reward hormone. Lack of dopamine leads to lack of motivation. There is no zest left in life, which leads to depression.”

Vidha also notes that a common sign is the lack of energy or desire to be among people. “If you notice them cancelling plans repeatedly, or struggling to do things that they once enjoyed, it is a sign,” she says. Stress-eating and insomnia are also among symptoms to watch out for.

Rescuing the recluse

However, she adds, “You cannot address the problem through moral lectures or admonitions. It is important to understand them, and ask if they need help,” she says. The key is to diagnose where the fear is stemming from, “Sometimes, it is a product of unprocessed grief. We need to understand if it is grief, fear or depression,” she notes.

Dr Anand recommends a behavioural therapy and medication if necessary. “At the same time, yoga or laughter clubs can also prove beneficial,” she says. All of them agree that taking small steps is the key. Deshpande elaborates, “Build new neural pathways. A small walk around the neighbourhood, a regular exercise routine and therapy can make a difference.”

There is always an inherent motivation present within individuals to do the right thing, says Vidha. “Even when you are not willing, the mind knows. Getting in touch with that part of the individual is essential,” she concludes.

1.46

million people in Japan have receded from society

8 per cent

of Indian youth suffer from loneliness according to a 2017 Aspen study

Steps to return

. Build a simple but regular exercise routine.

. Re-construct neural pathways by learning new things. A small effort to brush or write with the left hand is also helpful.

. Opt for therapy and counselling. It is an effective way to face your fears.

. Reach out to friends for help. Ask them to join you on a social visit, or spend time with someone who is accepting and non-judgemental.