Write in time for November

As NaNoWriMo takes over November, we curate a list of podcasts, websites and retreats that help you create your first bestseller

NaNoWriMo sets writers a target of 50,000 words to complete by the end of November

It is that time of the year again, when writers look to be in a tearing hurry. Their usual laziness and apprehension to approach a blank page is replaced by a rushed frenzy to fill them up with words. NaNoWriMo or National Novel Writing Month in November marks the beginning of writers’ month-long campaign to finish their first manuscript.

From writing retreats, YouTube talks to podcasts that unravel the mysteries of writer’s block, the digital universe is alive with ways to enable novice authors navigate their way through tricky terrain. Here are our picks.

Websites



. NaNoWriMo: The central hub of the season, the space has grown into a community for writers from across the globe to share their struggle. The platform offers access to mentors, local and international, who share their suggestions, and encourage new authors to get over the hurdles for the month. It is also a platform that offers a chance to build networks for amateur writers finding their way through the publishing industry.

log on to NaNoWriMo.org

. The Write Practice: Despite notions of its solitary nature, writing works best with a community of writers around you. Founded in 2011, this website has collated resources, prompts, tips, and also offers advice that can prove useful to all writers. Newcomers can sign up and receive writing prompts, access resources and exercises to start with.

Log on to thewritepractice.com

Writing retreats

. The Himalayan Writing Retreat: If you are a writer looking to escape chaos and find space amongst like-minded souls, this might just be the retreat you need. The annual workshop includes strict deadlines overseen by published and renowned authors and editors with advice and suggestions on

submitted manuscripts.

Log on to @himalayanwriting for more details

. Panchgani Writers’ Retreat: Founded by author and business coach, Shabnam Samuel, the retreat has become an annual expedition for creators looking to find inspiration in the outdoors. With new destinations, the six-day workshop deals with poetry, creative writing, memoirs among other forms.

Log on to panchganiwritersretreat.com

. Sangam House: This international residency programme has seen participation from authors such as Perumal Murugan, Raghu Karnad and Annie Zaidi among other international names. In its 15th year, the programme is a good chance for regional, international and national writers to come together to collaborate. Applications for the next season open in March 2023.

Log on to sangamhouse.org

YouTube channels

. Kristina Horner: The writer has been a regular part of the project since 2017 and has since shared her own journey, struggles and setbacks for newcomers to learn from.

Log on to Kristina Horner on YouTube

. Terrible Writing Advice: Not every writing tutorial has to be serious. Laugh and learn with Joseph P Beaubien’s animated depiction of the results of bad writing styles and strategies.

Log on to Terrible Writing Advice on YouTube

. TedX Talk: Beware the Single Story by Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie: The viral 2009 talk by the Booker Prize-nominated author underlines the importance of keeping bias out of writing. The talk enlightens authors on the need to understand individuals and stories as multi-faceted expressions of individual lives.

Log on to TED on YouTube

Podcasts

. Deadline City: Writers Dhonielle Clayton and Zoraida Córdova speak about life as professional writers. From burnouts to failed resolutions and publisher troubles, you can find an answer to all your writing troubles.

Log on to Deadline City on spotify

. The Listening Project: When it comes to improving language, you cannot go wrong with a BBC production. The Listening Project is curates conversations from professional, private and personal spaces that is perfect if you are in need of inspiration.

log on to bbc.co.uk/

TheListeningProject

. Rite Gud: Raquel S Benedict’s podcast is not for the beginners, but amateurs looking to turn professional. The series of interviews with authors, publishers examines process and plot structure to sharpen the focus of your stories. Be prepared for the complex unravelling of

writing terminologies .

Log on to podcasts.apple.com/ RiteGud

. How To Win at NaNoWriMo

Sharp, specific and direct, Kristin Horner and Liz Leo’s podcast series sifts through literary jargon and can help writers to get through the challenges of NaNoWriMo without facing any major trip-ups.

Log on to podcasts.apple.com/

From the author’s mouth

I attempted NaNoWriMo in 2014 and 2015 for the draft of my first novel. It is a community for writers where they talk to each other, share their progress through the project. We have a municipal liaison, who leads the organisation in the country. There are workshops that also go on in the prelude to NaNoWriMo, in addition to physical meets which help local writers’ meet up and discuss their subjects and process. The group keeps boosting each other. It is quite like running a marathon, where people have to encourage each other.

Tips for aspirants:

. Plan in advance. Don’t keep the plotting and details pending till November.

. Stay disciplined. Find enough time to write your share every day.

. Try writing platforms like Wattpad to receive feedback on your writing. Include the feedback in your reworks.

. If you are unsure of the solitary process, apply and attend workshops. They help authors get direction and understand the evaluation processes.

Neil D’Silva, author, Maya’s New Husband,

