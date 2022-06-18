Sharpen your screenwriting skills with this online workshop

If writing for a web series is what excites you, sign up for a workshop by a National Award-winning screenwriter

Satyanshu Singh during a workshop on narratives

Whether it’s the popular Stranger Things or Sholay from the 1970s, narration has been crucial in keeping audiences glued to their screens. The quest for binge-worthy movies and series is on the rise and many can be seen shifting towards OTT platforms as opposed to films. In such times, if you’re an aspiring writer, Satyanshu Singh’s Narrating Stories in Episodes — a web series masterclass, might just be what you are looking for. Organised by Avid Learning, the session will dive into the process of creating episodic series and exciting narratives for local and global audiences.

Singh, a National Award-winning screenwriter and director, shares, “The session will go over several key concepts in screenwriting and storytelling. We’ll discuss the psychology of our reactions to movies and web series, as well as the differences between them. The nature of the session is designed in a way that even an absolute beginner can benefit from it.” He will also cover the fundamentals of developing a web series and share the industry-accepted procedure of pitching your ideas and content to producers and studios.

The course will cover topics such as recognising and understanding the differences between screenwriting for web series and feature films; the different types of series, and the steps involved in coming up with an idea or concept for your show. Singh gave up his job as a doctor in the Army and started his creative journey by writing poetry, eventually making his directorial debut with the Kashmiri short film Tamaash (2013). He also emphasises the importance of a daily writing practice, as he believes that this is what gives your work credibility at the end of the day.

On: June 18; 10 am to 4.30 pm

At: Essar House, 11 KK Marg, Mahalaxmi

Log on to: avidlearning.in

Call: Rs 2,500