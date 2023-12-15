Using the ancient Marathi folk forms of Powada, Lavani and Bharud, this act showcases a slice of history, raises social awareness

Shahir Nishant Shaikh

Listen to this article WWII battle in Marathi ballad x 00:00

Kala Pathak, meaning ‘art group,’ emerges as a contemporary reinterpretation, seamlessly weaving together diverse folk performances from across Maharashtra. Rooted in a rich historical tapestry, the performance aims to not only entertain but also wield the power of artistic expression as a catalyst for social awareness. The 60-minute-long performance by an ensemble of 14 artistes will unfold at a former mill district of Mumbai, a space that G5A occupies in Lower Parel.

Shahir Nishant Shaikh, a key artiste in the ensemble, sheds light on the purpose behind Kala Pathak by saying, “It [the group] is an amalgamation of various folk performances of Maharashtra, such as Bharud, Powada and Lavani.” He emphasises the troupe’s commitment to utilising these traditional art forms as a means to address pressing social issues, ranging from global warming to socio-economic inequality and the caste system. Highlighting the historical significance of these traditions, Shaikh underscores their role in creating social awareness, lamenting the gradual fade into obscurity. He asserts, “The tradition was instrumental in spreading the message of the Indian Independence movement. It is now fading into obscurity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A moment from the troupe’s earlier performance

The ensemble, consisting of four main artistes, three co-artistes, two Lavani performers, one anchor, and four musicians, seeks to reignite the cultural flame through a captivating performance in Marathi, featuring Bharuds, Powadas, and Lavanis — a vibrant blend of music and theatre. A highlight in their repertoire is the Stalingrad cha powada (Stalingrad’s powada), a rare portrayal of the famed Battle of Stalingrad during the Second World War, adding historical depth to the artistic narrative.

The tight-knit cohesion within the group is also a testament to their enduring relationships, forged since childhood. Shaikh shares, “Each of the main artistes is part of their own prominent Shahir Varsa [Shahir family]. It is a family tradition where the children born into the families carry forward these traditions through the years.”

Having performed at an event organised by the Government of Maharashtra at Delhi Haat in pre-COVID times, Kala Pathak makes a triumphant return to the stage at G5A this weekend. Through this weekend’s performance, the ensemble aspires to elevate their art form to larger platforms, seeking the audience’s support in preserving this declining folk legacy. Shaikh expresses hope, stating, “Historically, the tradition has made an impact on people before, so the intention is to have an impact through this art form once again.”

On: December 16; 7pm onwards

At: G5A Warehouse, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi West.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 75 (students), Rs 150 (general audience)