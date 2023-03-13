You go, girl!

Has the ongoing Women’s Premier League got you fully immersed? If you’d like to know more about these cricketers, dressing room gossip, the fun and the facts, we’ve got you covered with these picks

A jam session with Delhi Capitals’ players. Pic courtesy/@imfemalecricket

Cricket Queens:@cricketqueens

We like the slickly curated bytes from players, especially during their post-match interviews. This is the best place for those who are passionate about the game but prefer to look beyond the stats and analysis, for the quirk factor and colour.

Women’s Cricket Zone:@WomensCricZone

This platform covers all things related to women’s cricket, and not just the ongoing T20 league in India. While the Women’s Premier League is clearly

winning all the brownie points for gupshup and the fun stuff, they post constant updates that make it worth following even after this tournament wraps up.

Female Cricket:@imfemalecricket

The OG, when it comes to women’s cricket, the folks behind this platform, do their homework well. There’s something for every kind of follower — the nerd, the stats queen and the trivia buff. In-depth analysis, interviews and chatty snippets all add up to its popularity.

Our player picks

Marizanne Kapp:@kappie777

The South African all-rounder representing Delhi Capitals (DC) seems to be enjoying her time in India; be it getting her folks down to watch the matches, or soaking in the vibes of a new dressing room.

Jemimah Rodrigues:@JemiRodrigues

The Mumbaikar who is now a DC girl, is all heart and energy, on or off the field. Her humour and cheery demeanour makes her a favourite among cricketers across teams.