Participate in the Kolkata Sports Quiz Festival from August 27 - September 25

Kolkata Sports Quiz Festival is back with new category additions to its worldwide online and nationwide on-ground quizzing events in Kolkata

Representative Image

Did you know that PV Sindhu is India’s first and only badminton world champion? Or that Neeraj Chopra is India’s first individual gold athlete? Or that India won the iconic 2001 Test series against Australia by 171 runs? If your answer is yes, head to the Kolkata Sports Quiz Festival and compete with sports enthusiasts in online and offline quizzing events. The festival was first organised in 2019 by Gyaanspace to celebrate sports among quizzers and sports lovers. Founder Titash Banerjea tells us that after streamlining the event on digital platforms in 2020 and 2021, the festival is back in a hybrid version with five online quizzes, six on-ground quizzing events and a badminton tournament to engage with amateur players of the sport.



Titash Banerjea

From the online events that even Mumbai collegians and quizzers can attempt, the festival will include solo quizzes such as college and school sports quizzers of the year, T20 cricket quiz, sports in pop culture quiz and more from August 27 to September 18. After a round of multiple-choice questions, the top six will enter the final round in an online live meeting. The digital quizzing events are open to quizzers worldwide, and lead up to the main on-ground events which include topic like world cup football, India in sports, cricket quizzes and more.

Banerjea shares that this year will witness new quiz additions — a sports quiz for schools, and an under-25 sports quiz for students and young professionals between 18 and 25 years. “The questions will take on various formats; we’ll have visual and text-based questions, rapid-fire and buzzer rounds as well,” he adds. The in-person events, tournament and a panel discussion will be held on September 24 and 25 in Kolkata at Space Circle at Rajarhat, and the Indian Council of Cultural Relations at Ho Chi Minh Sarani where participants can register a team of three quizzers.

The line-up of quizmasters reflects the ethos of the festival as a gathering of likeminded sports enthusiasts; this includes sports editor of The Telegraph, Devdan Mitra, senior data analyst, ESPN and cricket expert, Gaurav Sundaraman, founder of the Barefoot Sports Quiz Festival, Aniket Mishra and other eminent quizmasters such as Ashoke Sanyal, Somnath Chanda, Samanway Banerjee, Sumantrasarathi Datta, and others.

“We’ve been doing this with the aim of creating a sense of curiosity and piquing interest in gaining knowledge among people. It’s such a joy to see participants join from across India and the world talk about and celebrate sports. We’ve got great schools and participants from Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai and many more places. We look forward to the thrill of on-ground quiz events once again,” Banerjea signs off.

From: August 27 to September 25; (online quizzes from 2 pm)

Log on to: insider.in

Call: 8197551215

From the quizmaster

1. Who was the first overseas cricketer to take a wicket in the IPL?

2. “Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honour I will ever have in my life.” Which sportsperson wrote this on Instagram with a picture at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics?

3. Which Indian tennis player is known for beating greats like Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg, was one of India’s star performers at the Davis Cup, and even went on to act in a Bond Film?

Answers

1. Jacques Kallis 2. Naomi Osaka 3. Vijay Amritraj

