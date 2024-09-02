World Zero Waste Week: Follow this handy guide for easy practices to support the movement

To do justice to World Zero Waste Week that is observed across the globe right now, here’s our handy guide to conscious practices that can help contribute to the zero-waste movement

Clothes in good condition can be upcycled or donated to those in need

Zero Waste Week (September 2 to 8) invites us to rethink our habits and embrace a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle. Founded by Rachelle Strauss after the devastating Boscastle flood in the UK, in 2004, this national campaign encourages everyone to reduce waste. While achieving zero waste might seem daunting, experts emphasise that small steps make a difference. We tell you how and where to start.

Home: Go green

Zia Fatima, a wildlife biologist and green living educator, emphasises the importance of composting, “By turning vegetable and food scraps into compost, you reduce landfill waste and create nutrient-rich soil for your garden.” This compost can be used to fertilise your community garden thus reducing the need for chemical fertilisers. “Homemade bio enzymes are also a great addition; they can clean naturally, deodorise spaces, and keep drains clear, while cutting down on chemical use and supporting healthier ecosystems,” she adds.



Students should use both sides of pages

Subhajit Mukherjee of Mission Green Mumbai stresses that zero waste is more than a week-long effort; it’s a lifestyle change. Donating unused items help prevent waste. He advises repairing old bicycles in the community, and donating them to those in need, easing their commute to school or work. Clothes should be made from sustainable, biodegradable materials unlike polyester, which comes from petroleum, releases microplastics, and can lead to skin rashes. Consider purchasing pre-loved clothes in good condition, upcycled pieces, or repurposing old clothes as rags. Shubh Mehta, co-founder, Change is Us initiative, advocates for taking proactive steps to address eco waste.

School: The sustainable life



Subhajit Mukherjee, Zia Fatima and Shubh Mehta

Mukherjee believes that schools can play a key role, “They should avoid mandating the annual purchase of new supplies, clothes, books, stationery. Instead, they should encourage use of pre-owned items and promote the reuse of old supplies.” Teachers must ensure students use both sides of their paper and fully fill up their notebooks before using new ones; this significantly reduces paper waste. Collegians can use digital note-taking apps, which is helpful in minimising paper wastage and increasing their typing speed. “There should be facilities to donate old textbooks to incoming students, thus helping reduce demand for new books,” the environmentalist suggests.

OFFICE: Eco-efficient spaces



Opt for metal serve ware at work

Mehta highlights that achieving a zero-waste workplace requires practical adjustments. “It’s unnecessary to travel to different cities for meetings that can be conducted virtually; this adds to our carbon footprint,” he says. He advocates for eliminating single-use serve ware such as paper napkins and cups, recommending the use of cloth napkins and mugs. Mehta also stresses the importance of replacing plastic crockery with glass alternatives, as plastic can release harmful chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which may leach into food and increase the risk of hormonal disorders and certain cancers.

To combat energy wastage, he suggests installing motion sensor-enabled lights and ensuring that lights and air conditioning in vacant offices and conference rooms are turned off. Mehta also advises people to be mindful of battery usage, as overcharging can lead to battery deterioration and excessive resource consumption. “Regularly clearing junk emails can help free up server space and reduce digital waste,” he adds.

Commute: Ride green



Use public transport when possible

Mumbai’s workforce can make a significant impact on reducing their carbon footprint by opting for local transportation methods. Mehta advocates for using options like BEST buses, trains and metros, as this can help ease traffic congestion. Chalo buses can be used by those working in commercial areas like Bandra Kurla Complex, where the bus frequency is higher. “Every year, the public loses large amounts of money in parking fines, so it is easier to switch to using public transport,” he says. Car-pooling is another effective solution that can be initiated by both corporates and individuals living in nearby areas, this not only reduces the carbon footprint but also eases traffic flow. Additionally, Yulu electric bikes can be popularised, “They are already being used by e-commerce and quick commerce drivers for deliveries; we too can use them,” Mehta concludes.