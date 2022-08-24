Breaking News
Double-barrelled probe ordered in Jet airways PF scam
Mumbai: Fix potholes or we stop work, warn school bus operators
CBI raids RJD MLA in Patna in alleged land for railways jobs case
Sonali Phogat's family suspect something 'fishy' in her death, seek official investigation
MNS chief Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 39 year old man arrested for killing bed ridden 65 year old aunt

39-year-old man arrested for killing bed-ridden 65-year-old aunt

Updated on: 24 August,2022 06:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

He was allegedly angry after learning that she was helping his brother to get a bank loan

39-year-old man arrested for killing bed-ridden 65-year-old aunt

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his ailing aunt over a financial dispute, police said on Wednesday.


Anthony Benjamin Fernandes allegedly assaulted his aunt Santan Bastev Fernandes (65) even though she was bed-ridden, said an official of the Byculla police station.
Anthony and his aunt lived in the same house.

He was allegedly angry after learning that she was helping his brother to get a bank loan.


Also Read: Pune Police gives Ganesh mandal permission to stage Afzal Khan's killing

His wife contacted the police when she realized that the old woman was lying motionless after he had beaten her.

Anthony was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK