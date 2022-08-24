39-year-old man arrested for killing bed-ridden 65-year-old aunt

He was allegedly angry after learning that she was helping his brother to get a bank loan

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 39-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his ailing aunt over a financial dispute, police said on Wednesday.

Anthony Benjamin Fernandes allegedly assaulted his aunt Santan Bastev Fernandes (65) even though she was bed-ridden, said an official of the Byculla police station.

Anthony and his aunt lived in the same house.

He was allegedly angry after learning that she was helping his brother to get a bank loan.

His wife contacted the police when she realized that the old woman was lying motionless after he had beaten her.

Anthony was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and further probe was on, the official said.

