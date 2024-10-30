Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > 56 year old Bandra resident held for sending death threats to Salman Khan Zeeshan Siddique

56-year-old Bandra resident held for sending death threats to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

Updated on: 30 October,2024 08:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Mumbai Traffic Police received the first threat message on Tuesday at 10.09 am from an anonymous sender. According to the police, the sender had said that Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique will be shot dead on October 31 like Baba Siddique if they failed to pay Rs 2 crore

56-year-old Bandra resident held for sending death threats to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique

File pic

Listen to this article
56-year-old Bandra resident held for sending death threats to Salman Khan, Zeeshan Siddique
x
00:00

The Worli Police on Wednesday, October 30, apprehended an 56-year-old man for allegedly sending threats against actor Salman Khan and politician Zeeshan Siddique on Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp number. 


The Mumbai Traffic Police received the first threat message on Tuesday at 10.09 am from an anonymous sender. According to the police, the sender had said that Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique will be shot dead on October 31 like Baba Siddique if they failed to pay Rs 2 crore. The caller also warned that the message was not a joke.


In the second message sent at 10.14 am, the sender stated: "Ye ek mazak nhi hai. Baba Siddiqui ko kaise khatam kiya, agla nishana Zeeshan (”This is not a joke. Zeeshan will be eliminated like Baba Siddique).


Taking the matter seriously, the Worli Police immediately registered a first information report (FIR), and under the guidance of senior Inspector Ravindra Katkar, formed several teams to trace the accused. Based on technical investigation, the police discovered that a 56-year-old man named Azar Mohmmad Mustafa had sent the message. After establishing his identity, the police arrested him from his residence in Bandra. According to the police, Mustafa is currently unemployed and the police are investigating his intention behind sending the threat messages.

A local court sent Mustafa in police custody till Thursday. 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan Zeeshan Siddique bandra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK