The Worli Police on Wednesday, October 30, apprehended an 56-year-old man for allegedly sending threats against actor Salman Khan and politician Zeeshan Siddique on Mumbai Traffic Police’s WhatsApp number.

The Mumbai Traffic Police received the first threat message on Tuesday at 10.09 am from an anonymous sender. According to the police, the sender had said that Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddique will be shot dead on October 31 like Baba Siddique if they failed to pay Rs 2 crore. The caller also warned that the message was not a joke.

In the second message sent at 10.14 am, the sender stated: "Ye ek mazak nhi hai. Baba Siddiqui ko kaise khatam kiya, agla nishana Zeeshan (”This is not a joke. Zeeshan will be eliminated like Baba Siddique).

Taking the matter seriously, the Worli Police immediately registered a first information report (FIR), and under the guidance of senior Inspector Ravindra Katkar, formed several teams to trace the accused. Based on technical investigation, the police discovered that a 56-year-old man named Azar Mohmmad Mustafa had sent the message. After establishing his identity, the police arrested him from his residence in Bandra. According to the police, Mustafa is currently unemployed and the police are investigating his intention behind sending the threat messages.

A local court sent Mustafa in police custody till Thursday.