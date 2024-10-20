Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside his legislator son Zeeshan's office in Bandra

Baba Siddique murder: Tenth accused held; Mumbai court sends him in police custody till October 26

The police have made the 10th arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case.

According to the police, Udaipur resident Bhagwat Om Singh, 32, was a part of the the criminal conspiracy in the former Maharashtra minister's murder. Singh stayed in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai till the day of Baba Siddique's murder on October 12, and then shifted to Belapur, from where he was arrested on Sunday, October 20.

Singh supplied arms from Udaipur to Mumbai and the police are probing how he obtained the firearm.

Following his arrest, Singh was produced at Esplanade Court. The defence lawyer claimed that his client had nothing to do with the crime.

The court has sent Singh to police custody up to October 26.

