Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique shot dead Regrettable Sharad Pawar criticises Maharashtra govt following killing

Baba Siddique shot dead: 'Regrettable,' Sharad Pawar criticises Maharashtra govt following killing

Updated on: 13 October,2024 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Working President of the NCP and Baramati MP Supriya Sule described the incident as shocking.

Baba Siddique shot dead: 'Regrettable,' Sharad Pawar criticises Maharashtra govt following killing

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique shot dead: 'Regrettable,' Sharad Pawar criticises Maharashtra govt following killing
x
00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar termed the killing of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai as "regrettable."


Taking to X, Sharad Pawar said, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people."



"There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the position of the rulers. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddiqui. Condolences to his family," Pawar added in his post. Working President of the NCP and Baramati MP Supriya Sule described the incident as shocking.

Taking to X, Sule wrote, "Shocking news! Baba Siddique is no more. Reportedly, he was shot dead. This is absolutely unacceptable; when a member of the ruling government alliance is unsafe and killed in his own son's office in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Maharashtra!"

NCP leader and MLA from Anushakti Nagar, Nawab Malik, expressed his grief, saying, "Baba Siddique was an old friend and worked with me since Youth Congress." "The entire community has suffered a loss. We stand with his family during this difficult time. We hope that whoever is responsible for this will be punished," he said.

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress. Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters. Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nationalist congress party sharad pawar baba siddique mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK