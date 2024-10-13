Working President of the NCP and Baramati MP Supriya Sule described the incident as shocking.

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: 'Regrettable,' Sharad Pawar criticises Maharashtra govt following killing x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar termed the killing of former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai as "regrettable."

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to X, Sharad Pawar said, "The state's collapsed law and order situation is a cause for concern. The shooting of former state minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the Home Minister and the rulers are going to push the cart of the state so mildly, it can be an alarm bell for the common people."

राज्याची कोलमडलेली कायदा सुव्यवस्था चिंता वाढवणारी आहे. देशाच्या आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबईत माजी राज्यमंत्री बाबा सिद्दिकी यांच्यावर झालेला गोळीबार खेदजनक आहे. गृहमंत्री आणि सत्ताधारी एवढ्या सौम्यतेने राज्याचा गाडा हाकणार असतील तर सामान्य जनतेसाठी धोक्याची घंटा ठरू शकते. याची केवळ… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) October 12, 2024

"There is a need not only to investigate this but also to accept the responsibility and step down from the position of the rulers. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddiqui. Condolences to his family," Pawar added in his post. Working President of the NCP and Baramati MP Supriya Sule described the incident as shocking.

Taking to X, Sule wrote, "Shocking news! Baba Siddique is no more. Reportedly, he was shot dead. This is absolutely unacceptable; when a member of the ruling government alliance is unsafe and killed in his own son's office in Mumbai, it speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Maharashtra!"

NCP leader and MLA from Anushakti Nagar, Nawab Malik, expressed his grief, saying, "Baba Siddique was an old friend and worked with me since Youth Congress." "The entire community has suffered a loss. We stand with his family during this difficult time. We hope that whoever is responsible for this will be punished," he said.

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress. Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters. Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever