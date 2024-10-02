Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Badlapur sexual assault case School trustees arrested from Karjat after HC rejects their anticipatory bail

Badlapur sexual assault case: School trustees arrested from Karjat after HC rejects their anticipatory bail

Updated on: 02 October,2024 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The Thane crime branch will hand over the duo to the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the Badlapur sexual assault case

Badlapur sexual assault case: School trustees arrested from Karjat after HC rejects their anticipatory bail

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Badlapur sexual assault case: School trustees arrested from Karjat after HC rejects their anticipatory bail
x
00:00

The Thane crime branch has arrested the two trustees of the school in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The duo will be presented before the court on Thursday, October 3. 


According to the police, the school's president, Uday Kotwal, and secretary Tushar Apte had been detained from Karjat by a crime branch team on Wednesday, October 2, in the Badlapur sexual assault case.


The Thane crime branch will hand over the duo to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the entire case. 


The arrest comes a day after the Bombay High Court had rejected Kotwal and Apte's anticipatory bail. 

The court had also slammed the state government and the police over the ongoing delay in arresting the trustees. 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badlapur mumbai news thane crime Crime News bombay high court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK