The Thane crime branch will hand over the duo to the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the Badlapur sexual assault case

Representative pic

Listen to this article Badlapur sexual assault case: School trustees arrested from Karjat after HC rejects their anticipatory bail x 00:00

The Thane crime branch has arrested the two trustees of the school in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The duo will be presented before the court on Thursday, October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the school's president, Uday Kotwal, and secretary Tushar Apte had been detained from Karjat by a crime branch team on Wednesday, October 2, in the Badlapur sexual assault case.

The Thane crime branch will hand over the duo to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the entire case.

The arrest comes a day after the Bombay High Court had rejected Kotwal and Apte's anticipatory bail.

The court had also slammed the state government and the police over the ongoing delay in arresting the trustees.