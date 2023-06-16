Breaking News
Case registered against six for stealing power in Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 16 June,2023 01:32 PM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly stealing power worth Rs 17.8 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly stealing power worth Rs 17.8 lakh.


The flying squad of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), a state-run electricity distributor, checked the premises of six users at Kalmboli on June 5.


The squad found out that they were illegally drawing power by bypassing the electricity supply meter.


"The station house officer of Kalamboli police station said a case was registered under the Electricity Act on Thursday on a complaint by the MSEDCL," the official told PTI.

According to the officials, the accused allegedly stole electricity for periods ranging from 5 months to 54 months.

"The total value of the theft was Rs 17.8 lakh," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

