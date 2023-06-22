Cops unimpressed by cow-and-bull story on Mumbai’s roads

Police slap animal cruelty cases against those using bovines on footpaths for money

Passers-by gave Chavan money for fodder and upkeep of the cows. Representational pic

The Mumbai police have been taking action against illegal hawkers and also those sitting on footpaths with cows that passers-by feed. Earlier this month, the Azad Maidan police booked a 45-year-old woman—Swati Chavan—for occupying a footpath with three cows in Fort. The police took away her cows, but a court has now ordered that they be returned to Chavan.

The Mumbai police, as part of its anti-encroachment drive against illegal hawkers, also registered cases of animal cruelty against individuals involved in the care of cows on the streets. Swati Chavan, who occupied a footpath with three cows in Fort, was also booked and her three cows seized. She then approached the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, which ordered that the animals be released to her custody. However, Chavan alleges that the gaushala (animal shelter) has slapped caretaking charges of Rs 1,000 per day for each animal, and now she will have to shell out Rs 45,000 to get them released.

Swati Chavan and her lawyer at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court. Pic/Sameer Abedi; (right) the gaushala at Malad where the cows are kept

“My husband died in a train accident, and for the past 10-12 years, I have been looking after the cows at Fort. My livelihood and the well-being of my three kids depend on it. I have been tirelessly seeking help to get the cows back, and now, with the assistance of a court order, they are finally being returned to me. However, the shelter is demanding a charge of R1,000 per day,” a teary-eyed Chavan said.

The Azad Maidan police had booked Chavan for illegally occupying the footpath and causing inconvenience to pedestrians. The presence of the cows resulted in the accumulation of dung on the footpath which is a potential health hazard. Additionally, the police invoked various sections of the Animal Cruelty Act, as the cows were tied with leashes. Chavan's lawyer Sunil Pandey argued in court that she provided better care for the cows as compared to the gaushala, ensuring that they received the necessary vaccines and medications. He also stated that the leashes were used to prevent the cows from wandering onto the streets.

Pandey stated that a case of cruelty has not been established and the applicant can provide better care than the gaushala. He argued that the gaushala, being run by an NGO, lacks sufficient manpower to provide attention and care which results in a higher mortality rate.

According to Pandey, the cows in the gaushala are not provided proper shelter and fodder. “Despite cows being revered as mother goddesses by the Hindu majority in theory and books, this sentiment is not consistently reflected in practice,” he said, expressing concerns that cows are being exploited for political agendas and personal gain.

Chavan visited the gaushala in Malad, where the authorities have kept hundreds of cows in extremely inadequate conditions.

“There was no shelter provided and the cows were left exposed to the open sky. The gaushala was unclean and unhygienic. One of my cows appeared to be unwell. I took photographs to document the poor facilities there,” she said. During the hearing, the Mumbai Police opposed her application for the return stating that she lacked the necessary resources to support her family and would illegally occupy the space again if the cows are returned to her, to earn money using the cows.

The accused added that she had been unable to find anyone willing to handle her case due to her inability to afford the legal fees. However, advocate Pandey extended a helping hand and came to her rescue.

Rs 45K

Amount to be paid to gaushala for release of cows

Rs 1,000

Per day charges levied by gaushala for care of seized cows