Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Dont want to fight case in sons custodial death Parents of Badlapur sexual abuse accused

Don’t want to fight case in son’s custodial death: Parents of Badlapur sexual abuse accused

Updated on: 07 February,2025 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The petition has been filed by Shinde’s father, Anna Shinde, alleging that police killed his son in a fake encounter. Shinde’s parents made the appeal before the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Neela Gokhale, which is hearing their petition related to their son’s custodial death

Don’t want to fight case in son’s custodial death: Parents of Badlapur sexual abuse accused

Akshay Shinde. File pic

Listen to this article
Don’t want to fight case in son’s custodial death: Parents of Badlapur sexual abuse accused
x
00:00

The parents of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde, killed in an alleged encounter with police, told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that they no longer want to fight the case concerning his death.


Shinde’s parents made the appeal before the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Neela Gokhale, which is hearing their petition related to their son’s custodial death.


The petition has been filed by Shinde’s father, Anna Shinde, alleging that police killed his son in a fake encounter.


At the end of the proceedings on Thursday, the couple approached the bench and said they were not keen on pursuing the case and wanted it to be closed. 

The couple said they were under no pressure from anyone and made the statement on their own.

Assaulted two minors

Akshay Shinde, 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur town of Thane district last year. He was an attendant at the school. He was killed in an alleged encounter with the police while being taken in a van from Navi Mumbai’s Taloja prison to Thane for questioning.

A magisterial inquiry report submitted to the court last month held five cops responsible for Shinde’s death.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

badlapur sexual crime mumbai police bombay high court mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK