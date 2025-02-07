The petition has been filed by Shinde’s father, Anna Shinde, alleging that police killed his son in a fake encounter. Shinde’s parents made the appeal before the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Neela Gokhale, which is hearing their petition related to their son’s custodial death

Akshay Shinde. File pic

The parents of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde, killed in an alleged encounter with police, told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that they no longer want to fight the case concerning his death.

Shinde’s parents made the appeal before the division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Neela Gokhale, which is hearing their petition related to their son’s custodial death.

The petition has been filed by Shinde’s father, Anna Shinde, alleging that police killed his son in a fake encounter.

At the end of the proceedings on Thursday, the couple approached the bench and said they were not keen on pursuing the case and wanted it to be closed.

The couple said they were under no pressure from anyone and made the statement on their own.

Assaulted two minors

Akshay Shinde, 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls inside the toilet of a school in Badlapur town of Thane district last year. He was an attendant at the school. He was killed in an alleged encounter with the police while being taken in a van from Navi Mumbai’s Taloja prison to Thane for questioning.

A magisterial inquiry report submitted to the court last month held five cops responsible for Shinde’s death.