FIR filed at Khar police station after caller demands R5 cr protection money
Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan at an event on April 9, 2023. File pic/Satej Shinde
Key Highlights
- Two men who were close to Baba Siddique said they received threat calls
- The alleged harassment began just days after Baba Siddique was assassinated
- An officer attached to Khar police station said the callers belong to Bishnoi’s gang
Two men who were close to the late NCP leader Baba Siddique said they received threat calls from unknown numbers. The alleged harassment began just days after the political heavyweight was assassinated by three shooters linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bandra East on October 12.