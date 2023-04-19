Fire in Thane commercial complex destroyed 27 offices and 26 vehicles

The fire was brought under control at around 6.30 am on Wednesday after 10 hours of efforts, and it was completely doused around 1.30 pm, officials said

The major fire in the commercial complex on Ghodbunder Road in Thane city completely damaged 27 out of the total 90 offices located in the six-storey building, although it did not leave anyone injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze had started at around 8.30 pm on Tuesday in the ground-plus-five storey Orion Business Park building, housing nearly 90 shops and offices including a private blood bank and located next to Cine Wonder Mall. Huge flames could be seen from a long distance and people residing in nearby localities said they also heard some explosion sounds.

The fire was brought under control at around 6.30 am on Wednesday after 10 hours of efforts, and it was completely doused around 1.30 pm, officials said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said the six-storey building suffered heavy losses and nobody was injured in the fire.

More than 15 fire engines from Thane and neighbouring cities and towns were involved in the firefighting operation, he said.

"A total of 27 offices were completely destroyed in the fire. Of them, as many as 21 were located on the fifth floor," Sawant said, adding that three cars and 23 two-wheelers parked in the parking area of the building were gutted in the incident.

The fire had started from the parking area before spreading to other floors, he said.

An ATM, a bank and a blood bank are safe. But due to the power failure, the stored blood is of no use now, he said.

TMC's chief fire officer Girish Jalke said the building has a fire alarm system but it failed to work due to power failure.

The building might not have carried out the mandatory fire audit, he said.

