Maha: Days after senior citizen's body found in Thane lodge, Police nab man from India-Nepal border

Police have cracked the murder of a 65-year-old man, whose body was found at a lodge in Thane city of Maharashtra, and arrested a 20-year-old man from India-Nepal border after a long chase that took them to Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Police found the body of the man, who hailed from Gujarat, lying in a room of a lodge located in Thane railway station area on May 27.

During the investigation, police found that Rajan Sharma, who had joined the work at the lodge just 20 days before the crime was missing.

"After killing the man with a sharp weapon, Sharma stole the old man's debit card and withdrew Rs 80,000. The accused kept changing his location to dodge arrest. He fled to Ratnagiri, then to Karnataka and finally to Nepal via Gorakhpur while Thane Police are trying to pick his trail," an official said.

On a tip-off, police maintained a vigil at a specific spot on the India-Nepal border for 26 hours and arrested Sharma when he was re-entering Uttar Pradesh last week.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway.

