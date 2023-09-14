Maharashtra: 7-year-old girl on her way to school crushed to death by tempo; driver held

The incident occurred around 11.45 am on Wednesday in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said

A seven-year old schoolgirl died after being run over by a tempo at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, following which its driver was arrested, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The incident occurred around 11.45 am on Wednesday, he said.

"The victim, Ayra Mohammed Munawwar Ansari, was on her way to a school when she was hit by the speeding tempo in Shanti Nagar area. The minor died on the spot," the official of Shanti Nagar police station told the PTI on Thursday.

The driver of the tempo, identified as Abdul Waddhu Amirullah Khan, was arrested after the incident, and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) based on the complaint by the girl's father, he said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, eleven people from Gujarat were killed and at least 15 injured when a trailer rammed into their private bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district early on Wednesday, police said, according to the PTI.

The bus was on its way from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred around 4.30 am, they said.

Expressing grief at the loss of lives and offering condolences to the victims' families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also condoled the deaths.

The police said the bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot. Some of the passengers standing near the bus were crushed by the trailer.

The bodies were scattered on the side of the highway. The police were informed about the accident by drivers of vehicles passing the spot, they said.

The victims -- from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district -- were rushed to a local hospital where 11 were declared dead, the police said.

