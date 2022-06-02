Maharashtra ATS arrests man in Jammu and Kashmir for alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba 'recruiter'

The ATS had arrested 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed on May 24 from Pune's Dapodi area. He was remanded in the ATS custody till June 3

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir for his alleged links with Junaid Mohammed, who is accused of recruiting terrorists for the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

He was arrested in Kishtwar, the official said.

"A team of the Maharashtra ATS, which is in Jammu and Kashmir to probe the links of Junaid, who was given the task of recruiting terrorists for the LeT from various parts of the country," he said.

