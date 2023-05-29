Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2023 08:48 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

The police said that the suspect made defamatory remarks after the Thane civic body on May 25 pulled down the extended portion of a sweet shop in the Panch Pakhadi area

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra: Case registered against man for defaming CM Eknath Shinde's family
The Thane city police have registered a case against a member of a political outfit for allegedly defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's family, an official said on Monday.


Police said the suspect identified as Ajay Jaya of Dharmarajya Paksha made defamatory remarks after the Thane civic body on May 25 pulled down the extended portion of a sweet shop in the Panch Pakhadi area.


Following the demolition, Jaya claimed on social media that the action was taken after a relative of the CM had a tiff at the shop, the official said.


The shop owner on Monday lodged a complaint with the Naupada police in Thane saying that no such incident ever occurred. He said similar action was taken against more shops in the area and that Jaya was trying the defame the CM's family.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 500 (defamation) and no arrest has been made, added the official.

