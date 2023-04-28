Breaking News
Maharashtra: Eight held for beating man to death on suspicion of theft in Thane

Updated on: 28 April,2023 04:28 PM IST  |  Thane
The incident took place in Kasarwadavali area of the city on Wednesday night, when the accused allegedly attacked two men suspecting them of theft, an official said

Representational Pic. iStock

At least eight persons have been arrested for allegedly beating a 20-year-old man to death and injuring another on suspicion of theft in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Friday.


The incident took place in Kasarwadavali area of the city on Wednesday night, when the accused allegedly attacked two men suspecting them of theft, an official said.



The accused allegedly stripped the victims, tied their hands and feet and beat them with iron rods and other objects, he said.


The victims were also robbed of Rs 1,100, the official said, adding that the beatings continued till the next day morning and the duo were later released.

While one of them died of the injuries, the other man is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the injured man, an offence under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the arrested accused, senior inspector Rajesh Babshetty said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

