Maharashtra: Man kills 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, held

Police on Thursday arrested a man from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing his 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, an official said.

The 40-year-old accused committed the offence late night on Wednesday, he said.

"The accused killed his son by slitting his throat. Later, when he was dumping the minor's body near a tea stall in Ambernath, a police patrolling team caught him in the wee hours of Thursday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar division IV) Sudhakar Pathare said.

The accused, who got separated from his wife, has two more children, he said.

The motive behind the murder is not known yet, the official said, adding that an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was registered against the accused.

