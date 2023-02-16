Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man kills 11 year old son by slitting his throat held

Maharashtra: Man kills 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, held

Updated on: 16 February,2023 04:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The motive behind the murder is not known yet, the official said, adding that an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was registered against the accused

Maharashtra: Man kills 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, held

Representational Pic


Police on Thursday arrested a man from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly killing his 11-year-old son by slitting his throat, an official said.


The 40-year-old accused committed the offence late night on Wednesday, he said.



"The accused killed his son by slitting his throat. Later, when he was dumping the minor's body near a tea stall in Ambernath, a police patrolling team caught him in the wee hours of Thursday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ulhasnagar division IV) Sudhakar Pathare said.


Also Read: Major action against e-cigarettes in Mumbai; cops raid shops in Andheri, Powai

The accused, who got separated from his wife, has two more children, he said.

The motive behind the murder is not known yet, the official said, adding that an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was registered against the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra ambernath thane thane crime kalyan news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK