The NCB further stated that the accomplices involved in interstate drug trafficking frequently change their hideouts, routes, and mobile numbers to evade law enforcement agencies

NCB Mumbai also seized two vehicles

Listen to this article Maharashtra: NCB busts interstate drug racket, seizes 111 kg of ganja; 4 arrested x 00:00

The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Mumbai wing has busted an interstate drug syndicate, seizing a total of 111 kg of ganja and arresting four people.

According to a statement issued by the NCB, in pursuit of active intelligence with a special emphasis on interstate drug trafficking syndicates, NCB Mumbai gathered credible information about a network involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs from Odisha-based sources into Mumbai and Pune for further distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

To this effect, active surveillance and other methods were employed to identify the target network. Soon, a Pune-based network was identified and reported to have received a consignment of ganja scheduled for distribution, the NCB said.

The NCB further stated that the accomplices involved in interstate drug trafficking frequently change their hideouts, routes, and mobile numbers to evade law enforcement agencies. "Given their modus operandi and pattern, active intelligence was gathered through exhaustive discreet surveillance. Based on this intelligence, surveillance was mounted near Pathardi, Ahmednagar, to trap and apprehend the interstate traffickers. These efforts led to the recovery of 111 kg of ganja and the arrest of four Pune-based traffickers," the NCB said in the statement.

The NCB Mumbai also seized two vehicles that were used for the transportation of ganja. The Pune-based traffickers procured the drugs from Odisha for further distribution in Mumbai and Pune.

Further investigation into the case is underway.