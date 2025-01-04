The 96-year-old woman died by suicide in her home in Thane district, an official said

A nonagenarian allegedly ended her life in Maharashtra's Thane, the officials said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

The woman, a resident of Bhuvapada in the Ambernath area was in poor health. Her death came to light when her 54-year-old son, who was out for some work, reached back home, the official said, according to the PTI.

In an another incident in Thane, a 35-year-old man from Badlapur in Thane district allegedly committed suicide, the police said on Saturday.

The man used to work as a watchman in a building, an official said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and investigating, according to the PTI.

Elderly woman, son found dead; house filled with LPG when bodies recovered

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman and her son were found dead inside their flat at Kamothe in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday and their residence was filled with LPG when their bodies were recovered, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra (45), he said.

Around 4 pm, the relatives of the victims came to meet them. The main door of the house was shut from inside and despite knocking it repeatedly, there was no response, the official of Navi Mumbai police said.

"Thereafter, the police were alerted, who along with the fire brigade personnel, reached the spot and broke open the door. They found that the knob of the pipe that supplied LPG at their home was kept on, due to which the gas filled the entire flat. The firemen closed the knob and later found the victims lying motionless," he said, as per the PTI.

There were injury marks on the man's body, police sources said.

According to them, the deceased man had got separated from his wife 15 years ago and she resided nearby.

The bodies were then sent for postmortem at a local government-run hospital, but a case is yet to be registered in this connection, the news agency reported.

