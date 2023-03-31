Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra One killed two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane

Maharashtra: One killed, two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane

Updated on: 31 March,2023 02:53 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said

Maharashtra: One killed, two injured in attack over property dispute in Thane

Representational Pic


A man was killed and a couple injured when three persons attacked them with sharp weapons over a property dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.


The incident took place in Ulhasnagar town of the district in the early hours of the day, an official said.



Manveer Marotia, a resident of Fire Line, was heading to work around 7 am when the accused attacked him and killed him on the spot, he said.


The trio also attacked Rampal Karotia and his wife Rakhi, who were present at the scene, and injured them, the official said.

Also Read: Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on April 1

The couple was rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, he said.

As per preliminary probe, the victim had a long-standing dispute with the accused over some properties, the official said.

An offence under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding accused, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra news Crime News India news national news thane ulhasnagar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK