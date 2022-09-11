Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Finally, NHAI puts up signboard to warn motorists at mishap site
Mumbai: Liberian national arrested for luring three in job racket
Mumbai: Rain to continue, but temperature will go up
Mumbai: People share their scary stories about stalkers
Mumbai: 11 electrocuted in Panvel city during Ganesh visarjan, decorator booked
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Thane court grants bail to three in attempt to murder case

Maharashtra: Thane court grants bail to three in attempt to murder case

Updated on: 11 September,2022 05:06 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused were arrested by Chitalsar Police for allegedly attacking the victim with swords on June 6 this year

Maharashtra: Thane court grants bail to three in attempt to murder case

Representational Pic


Three persons held in an attempt to murder case were given bail by a court in Thane.


Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta released Manoj Sharma, Shahbaz Khan and Pratamesh Kamble on bail on August 28.

The judge also allowed the pre arrest bail plea by another accused in the case, Lokesh Vijay Ravji.


Also Read: Maharashtra: CGST busts fake invoices, input tax credit racket; one held

They were held by Chitalsar Police Station for allegedly attacking one Chandan Manoj Gupta with swords on June 6 this year.

Defence counsel Amresh Jadhav said the police's probe into the case was faulty, including irregularities in the way the identification parade was conducted.

In his order of August 28, details of which were made available on Saturday, Judge PM Gupta gave the three bail citing parity as some other accused have been released on bail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you know there is a Government Press library at Charni Road?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane thane crime news mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK