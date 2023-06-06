Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three MSRTC drivers acquitted of assaulting traffic controller at Thane depot

Updated on: 06 June,2023 05:53 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

According to the prosecution, a traffic controller of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) posted at the Khopat depot in Thane found three drivers drinking in the washroom on May 12, 2020, when strict anti-Covid norms were in force

Representational Pic

A court in Maharashtra's Thane city has acquitted three drivers of state-run transporter MSRTC who were accused of assaulting a traffic controller of their own organisation three years ago.


In a recent order, Additional Sessions Judge Premal S Vithalani held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against accused Gajanan Navnath Bhosale (41), Ramesh Satish Koli (30) and Atmaram Lingaram Satpute (35) and said they deserve the benefit of doubt.


According to the prosecution, a traffic controller of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) posted at the Khopat depot in Thane found three drivers drinking in the washroom on May 12, 2020, when strict anti-Covid norms were in force.


When he objected to the trio consuming alcohol, the latter abused and beat him up and injured him, the court was told. It was also alleged that when a police constable and other staff members reached the spot, the three accused ran away.

The prosecution tried to rely on the seizure of the complainant's khaki shirt from the accused and a certificate of his injuries.

Since the informant and alleged eyewitness have not deposed that accused are author of the crime, mere admission of seizure of uniform shirt and injury certificate would not prove guilt of the accused, said the court.

With regard to the other charges, the court also held that the prosecution failed to prove them against the three drivers.

It is also not proved by the prosecution that accused persons unlawfully or negligently gathered together for drinking liquor during Covid19 pandemic with knowledge or having reason to believe that it is likely to spread the infection of Covid19, observed the court.

Giving the trio the benefit of doubt, the court added, In view of the above, I hold that the evidence on record is not up to the mark to prove the charges levelled against accused.

