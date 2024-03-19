Maharashtra: Two held in 2018 murder case of man in Raigad

The police arrested two persons involved in the murder case of a man in Maharashtra's Raigad district 6 years ago

Police have arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the murder case of a man in Maharashtra's Raigad district six years ago, an official said, reported the PTI.

The local crime branch on Monday arrested Omkar Sunil Shinde and Rohit Vishnu Patil in connection with the death of Jayesh Kashinath Khude, a resident of Tawane village, the official said, as per the PTI.

According to the PTI, Jayesh Khude's body was found in a culvert under Rasayani police station limits on April 13, 2018, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, he said.

The police recently received a tip-off about the involvement of Shinde and Patil, and they were detained, the official said, as per the PTI.

According to the police, there was a dispute between the accused and the victim and on the day of the incident, the duo allegedly took Khude to an isolated area, stabbed him to death and threw his body in a culvert, he said, the news agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have arrested a man from Thane district for allegedly strangulating his 27-year-old wife to death over the suspicion of infidelity, and burying her body in a dilapidated house, an official said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The body of the deceased woman was recovered from Angaon village in Bhiwandi taluka of the Thane district, he said.

"A police patrol team received information that a woman, identified as Jyotsana Shelar from Ambarnath, went missing since March 5. A missing person's report was filed by her relatives at the Shivaji Nagar police station," assistant inspector Dharmaraj Sonke of Ganeshpuri police station said, according to the PTI.

The police launched a probe and received several inputs, which led to the detention of her 29-year-old husband Digambar Shelar, he said.

During his sustained interrogation, he admitted that he had killed his wife and buried her body in a dilapidated house in his native Angaon village, he added.

During the probe, the police found that following their marriage, the couple lived together for a few months, but as the husband doubted her character, the duo started quarreling frequently. Fed up with him, the woman stopped living with him and went to her parents' house in Ambarnath, the police official said, as per the PTI.

On March 5, the accused met her and requested her to accompany him to his village. On their arrival there, he strangulated her to death, following which he dug a pit and buried her there, the police said.

Twelve days later, the police exhumed her body as per the details provided by the accused. The body, which was highly-decomposed, was sent to the Mumbai-based J J Hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) was registered against him and he was arrested, he added.

