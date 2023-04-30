The incident took place in Tapovan Shivar area of the city late Saturday night, and the police have so far arrested three of these accused, including a boy

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Tyre shop owner killed over argument; boy among three held x 00:00

A tyre puncture repair shop owner was allegedly murdered in Nashik city of Maharashtra by a group of men after they entered into an argument with him over a minor issue, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Tapovan Shivar area of the city late Saturday night, and the police have so far arrested three of these accused, including a boy.

The 25-year-old victim, Gulam Mohammed Rabbani, who hailed from Bihar, ran a small tyre puncture repair shop.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man dupes dairy shop owner of Rs 10.5 lakh on ONGC job promise; held

"The attackers came to his shop in an inebriated condition and asked him to fill air in the tyres of their vehicle. As he refused to do so, they attacked him with a sharp weapon, due to which he suffered serious injuries. Some passersby raised an alarm and took him to a hospital, but he died on the way. The accused fled from the spot," a police official said.

After being alerted, the police immediately rushed to the spot and launched a probe.

The police arrested three of the accused, but one more person is still at large.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever