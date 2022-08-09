Breaking News
Mumbai: IMD predicts extremely heavy rain for Tuesday, city on 'orange' alert
Maharashtra: 18 new ministers take oath in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet
Mumbai police issue traffic advisory in view of Muharram processions on August 9
Mumbai’s TPR rises but Covid-19 cases see marginal fall
'Decision taken under Nitish's leadership will be accepted by everyone in JD(U)'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Woman cop held for demanding bribe from robbery case accused

Maharashtra: Woman cop held for demanding bribe from robbery case accused

Updated on: 09 August,2022 12:34 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Kunjan Dharmesh Jadhav (32), who was attached to Mangaon police station in Raigad, allegedly demanded Rs one lakh from the person to help him out of the case

Maharashtra: Woman cop held for demanding bribe from robbery case accused

Representative image


The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a woman police naik from Maharashtra's Raigad district for allegedly demanding bribe from a person accused in a robbery case, the ACB said on Tuesday.

Kunjan Dharmesh Jadhav (32), who was attached to Mangaon police station in Raigad, allegedly demanded Rs one lakh from the person to help him out of the case.

She later agreed to accept a sum of Rs 90,000 from him, ACB Raigad's Deputy Superintendent of Police Sushma Sonawane said.


The robbery case accused complained to the ACB which conducted a probe and arrested Jadhav on Monday, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK