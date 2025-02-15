Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man held for operating sex racket at housing complex in Thane

Man held for operating sex racket at housing complex in Thane

Updated on: 15 February,2025 02:20 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided the premises on February 12 and rescued a woman, senior inspector Chetna Chowdhari said

Man held for operating sex racket at housing complex in Thane

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Man held for operating sex racket at housing complex in Thane
x
00:00

A man has been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket from his flat in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.


Based on a tip-off, the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the Thane police raided the premises on February 12 and rescued a woman, senior inspector Chetna Chowdhari said, reported PTI.


She said the accused, Dattaram Sawant (58), was using the flat in the Vartak Nagar area to operate the racket, reported PTI.


The official said a case was registered against the accused under section 143(1) (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA).

Autorickshaw driver held for assaulting woman, father in Thane district

An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly verbally abusing a woman and assaulting her and her father in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The police on Friday nabbed the accused, Sahil Pathan, in connection with the incident that took place in Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the woman was walking in the Navi Vasti area with her father around 8 pm when Pathan allegedly made inappropriate remarks and grabbed her.

The official said when the woman's father intervened, the accused picked up a metal sheet lying nearby and attacked him with it, reported PTI.

Pathan has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 118(1) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means), and other relevant provisions.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime maharashtra Crime News mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK