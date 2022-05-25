Man kills 22-year-old wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

The incident took old man in Khoni village of Bhiwandi division on Tuesday evening following which the 28-year-old accused, Shankar Waghmare, was arrested, an official from Nizampura police station said

A man allegedly thrashed his 22-year-old wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took old man in Khoni village of Bhiwandi division on Tuesday evening following which the 28-year-old accused, Shankar Waghmare, was arrested, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The couple had a fight following which the accused allegedly thrashed his wife Jyotsana Shankar Waghmare with a wooden log. The woman died on the spot, he said.

