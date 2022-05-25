Breaking News
US: 18 students killed in Texas school shooting
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik sentenced to life in terror funding case
Mumbai: Debris mafia now reaches Bandra's Carter Road
Man harassed by recovery agent, shooed away by the police
BMC to build central sports academy for civic students
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Man kills 22-year-old wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

Man kills 22-year-old wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

Updated on: 25 May,2022 04:05 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The incident took old man in Khoni village of Bhiwandi division on Tuesday evening following which the 28-year-old accused, Shankar Waghmare, was arrested, an official from Nizampura police station said

Man kills 22-year-old wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

Representative image


A man allegedly thrashed his 22-year-old wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took old man in Khoni village of Bhiwandi division on Tuesday evening following which the 28-year-old accused, Shankar Waghmare, was arrested, an official from Nizampura police station said.




The couple had a fight following which the accused allegedly thrashed his wife Jyotsana Shankar Waghmare with a wooden log. The woman died on the spot, he said.


Show full article

thane crime thane mumbai police

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK