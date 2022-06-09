Mumbai: 26-year-old man vandalises BEST bus after being denied entry, held

On Thursday, a 26-year-old man named Mervil Anthony Robero allegedly vandalised a BEST bus in the western suburb of Malad after he was not permitted to board the crowded bus.
A video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place during the morning peak hours.
"After which, Robero lost his cool and stood in front of the bus and started verbally abusing the driver. He picked up a brick from the road and hurled it on the windscreen of the vehicle and broke it," the official mentioned.
One of the passengers onboard the bus shot a video, which was later widely circulated and started trending on social media, stated the official. "The accused was caught by a few locals in the area and was handed over to the police," he said.
"Based on a complaint lodged by bus driver Shankar Bheema More, a case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused,'' senior inspector Pramod Tawade of Bangur Nagar police station said.
(with inputs from PTI)