Mumbai: 26-year-old man vandalises BEST bus after being denied entry, held

The accused was caught by a few locals in the area and was handed over to the police

On Thursday, a 26-year-old man named Mervil Anthony Robero allegedly vandalised a BEST bus in the western suburb of Malad after he was not permitted to board the crowded bus.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place during the morning peak hours.

Robero was standing at the bus stop and as the BEST bus arrived, he tried to board it, but was stopped by the driver, a police official from Bangur Nagar police station said.

