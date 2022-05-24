Mumbai: 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at school in Mulund; one held

The incident took place when the victim, who lived in the locality, arrived to play at the school ground on Monday

A peon of a school has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in the premises of the institution in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the victim, who lived in the locality, arrived to play at the school ground on Monday, an official from Navghar police station said.

The 51-year-old accused lured the child with a chocolate, took her to one of the rooms in the premises and sexually assaulted her, before fleeing the scene, he said.

