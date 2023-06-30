Breaking News
Maharashtra weather update: Konkan division records 72.2 mm rain in 24 hours
Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday
Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover: BMC
Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4
Mumbai: 18-year-old drowns in Arnala Beach
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai African national swallows 43 heroin capsules worth Rs 5 crore arrested

Mumbai: African national swallows 43 heroin capsules worth Rs 5 crore; arrested

Updated on: 30 June,2023 08:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 43 capsules of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from an African national who attempted to smuggle the contraband by swallowing it

Mumbai: African national swallows 43 heroin capsules worth Rs 5 crore; arrested

Representational picture/Internet

Listen to this article
Mumbai: African national swallows 43 heroin capsules worth Rs 5 crore; arrested
x
00:00

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 43 capsules of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from an African national who attempted to smuggle the contraband by swallowing it, PTI reported on Friday.


An official said that based on specific information, the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI intercepted a Benin national at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on June 21.


During the search, officials suspected that the accused was attempting to smuggle some drug by swallowing it, he said.


The accused was produced before a court, which ordered a medical examination and recovery of contraband, if any, from his body, the official said.

The medical examination confirmed that the accused had ingested 43 capsules, apparently containing a narcotic substance, he said.

Also read: Maha: Five women and one boy killed, 11 injured in Solapur road accident

The accused was then admitted to the state-run J J Hospital where, he expelled 43 capsules from his body in 10 days from June 21 to June 30, the official said.

The substance in the capsules tested positive for heroin, weighing 504 gm, he said, adding that the contraband seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was worth Rs 5 crore.

The accused has admitted that he was attempting to smuggle the drug. He has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the official said. (PTI)

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai news maharashtra Directorate of Revenue Intelligence news chhatrapati shivaji international airport

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK