The police came up with the Sunday Streets concept to encourage reluctant Mumbaikars to step outside their homes in the wake of the lifting of the lockdown, which was imposed due to the pandemic. The event is held between 6 am and 10 am

Bikers are fined by the Marine Drive police for creating a ruckus at Nariman Point on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai: 12 bikers fined for riding rashly on Sunday morning

More than 12 bikers who were creating a nuisance, indulging in rash driving and creating a ruckus amid the Mumbai Police's Sunday Streets initiative at Marine Drive were fined on June 11.

The police said a biker who was driving rashly abandoned his two-wheeler at the spot and fled on seeing the cops.

Last week, the Marine Drive police registered two FIRs against bikers who were driving rashly at Marine Drive amid Sunday Streets.

A police officer said, “Every Sunday, a huge number of people gather at Marine Drive and participate in the initiative. During Sunday Streets, people cycle in groups, skate, perform yoga, dance and sing. There are street performances, games and activities for kids at Marine Drive and other parts of the city. However, to impress girls, many bike-borne youths drive rashly, perform stunts, create a racket and do not wear helmets. In the last few months, crowds have increased at Marine Drive during Sunday Streets and the biker nuisance has also increased.”



Another officer said, “All the bikers who were caught and charged are between 18 and 25 years. We are taking action against those who are violating traffic rules and creating a nuisance in the area.”

API Ramesh Bhabhal of the Marine Drive Traffic Division said, “We are regularly taking action against bikers who a creating a nuisance at Marine Drive during Sunday Streets. People should follow the traffic rules.”

Mahendra Hemdev, a local resident, said, “Many of these errant bikers appear underage and don’t carry official documents.” Another resident, Madhuri Choithram, said, “The noise of motorbikes disrupts my sleep. I have captured many videos and photos of rowdy bikers. Many people also drink at Marine Drive at night.”