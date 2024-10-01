The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Bollywood actor Govinda's home in Juhu while he was packing his bags in preparation for a trip to Kolkata for a shoot

Bollywood Actor Govinda. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mumbai: Govinda shot in leg after gun misfires, rushed to hospital x 00:00

Bollywood actor Govinda accidentally injured his leg when his gun misfired after being dropped. He was admitted to CritiCare Hospital, where his condition is stable.

The Juhu police are currently investigating the incident.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at Bollywood actor Govinda's home in Juhu while he was packing his bags in preparation for a trip to Kolkata for a shoot.

A police officer stated, "He had placed his licensed revolver on the table while packing. The revolver was loaded with six bullets. During the packing process, the revolver accidentally fell and misfired, with one bullet hitting his leg from behind."

His family quickly rushed him to the hospital. According to the police, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger.

A police officer further stated that the doctors performed surgery to remove the bullet from his leg.

Bollywood actor Govinda, later issued a statement, informing his fans that doctors have removed the bullet and he was alright due to his fans' affection and god's blessings.

"Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. A bullet hit my leg, but it has been successfully removed. Thanks to all your support and love, I am fit and fine now. I am also grateful to the doctors' team," the actor said.