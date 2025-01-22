Breaking News
Mumbai cops launch probe after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra receive threat messages

Updated on: 22 January,2025 09:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to the sources, the threats were sent via email, and the sender signed off as 'BISHNU'. Initial investigations suggest that the email originated from Pakistan, Mumbai Police sources said

Rajpal Yadav. File pic

Three prominent figures from the entertainment industry — Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza, and Sugandha Mishra — have received threatening messages, sources in Mumbai Police said.


According to the sources, the threats were sent via email, and the sender signed off as 'BISHNU'. 


Yadav has filed a complaint with the Amboli Police Station, following which a first information report (FIR) under Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation) was registered in the case. Meanwhile, on the basis of Mishra's complaint, the Oshiwara Police have lodged a non-cognisable (NC) complaint in the case. D’Souza has also approached the police to register a complaint.


Initial investigations suggest that the email originated from Pakistan, Mumbai Police sources said.

Further investigations are ongoing.

