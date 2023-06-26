Mumbai Covid centres 'scam': Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan appears before ED

Suraj Chavan was summoned by the ED to record his statement after the federal agency raided 15 locations in Mumbai on June 21

Suraj Chavan reached ED office in Mumbai on Monday. Pic/ Sameer Abedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary Suraj Chavan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their south Mumbai office. The ED is investigating a money laundering link in the alleged Covid centres scam in Mumbai, an official said, according to the PTI.

Suraj Chavan was summoned by the ED to record his statement, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, Suraj Chavan reached the ED office in south Mumbai at around 12.30 pm, the official said.

Suraj Chavan was summoned by the ED to record his statement after the federal agency raided 15 locations in Mumbai on June 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged Covid centres scam against businessman Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

Suraj Chavan identifies himself as a secretary of Shiv Sena and a core committee member of Yuva Sena on his social media handle.

Raids were also conducted at the residence of Chavan and the locations of some officials of Mumbai civic body and others, including IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal, officials had said.

The ED recovered jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore and Rs 68 lakh during the raid, an official had said earlier.

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing Covid-19 field hospitals during the pandemic, the official said.

The searches had revealed that one company was giving body bags for dead Covid-19 patients to another company for Rs 2,000. That company was giving the same body bags to the Central Procurement Department for Rs 6,800 and this contract was signed by the then BMC mayor, the sources in the ED had earlier told the ANI.

The Mumbai Police had registered a forgery case against Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm, Patkar, and his three partners in August last year.

Based on the FIR at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, the ED registered a case to investigate the money laundering angle.

As per the FIR, the hospital management firm partners in June 2020 submitted an alleged fake partnership deed to the BMC and obtained contracts for jumbo Covid-19 centres at NSEL, Worli, Mulund, Dahisar (in Mumbai) and Pune without having any experience in the medical field.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)