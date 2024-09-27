Mumbai: EOW initiates investigation into Coldplay ticket scam allegations

CEO of BookMyShow’s parent company among those summoned for recording of statements
Coldplay is set to perform in Navi Mumbai in January next year. Pic/X
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Bigtree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent company of BookMyShow, and the company’s technical head, based on the complaint filed by Amit Vyas, an advocate who has alleged “serious fraud in the sale of tickets” related to the Coldplay concert.