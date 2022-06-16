Mumbai: Finance firm executive duped of over Rs 2 lakh in 'sextortion' racket

One of the blackmailers also posed as a Delhi police official

A 57-year-old senior executive of a housing finance firm in Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 2.06 lakh after a woman and some other persons threatened to make his video, shot in a compromising position, viral on social media, police said on Thursday.

One of the blackmailers also posed as a Delhi police official, they said.

Last Saturday, the man received a WhatsApp message asking if he was interested in "video sex", an official from Bandra police station said.

