Mumbai: Mid-monsoon dry spell likely to end later this week

Dry spell could end soon and temperature might drop by at least 2 degrees Celsius

Mumbaikars have been experiencing severe heat for the past few days and have been using their umbrellas for protection from the sun, such as these women at Fort on Monday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbaikars could soon get relief from the hot weather. The mid-monsoon dry spell in Mumbai is likely to end later this week. With the strengthening of the westerly winds from the Arabian Sea, rain is likely to increase from August 5 and August 6 in Mumbai, with more frequent passing showers expected during the day. The temperature might drop by at least 2 degrees celsius during this time weathermen have predicted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the city will witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain also in the suburbs over the next 48 hours. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 32 degrees celsius in the next 24 hours.

“The Konkan region including Mumbai is likely to receive rain starting August 5 and August 6. For the past 15 days, the city has recorded no or very light rainfall, however, excess rain was recorded in the month of July,” said an IMD official. As per the IMD, from June 1 to August 2, the Santacruz observatory recorded 1549.9 mm rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 1304.4 mm rain in the same period.

“The days may be slightly cooler with temperatures dropping by at least 2 degrees Celsius during the day. But sultry conditions will continue for a couple of days. The weekend of August 6 and 7 may see more frequent moderate to heavy showers in parts of the Mumbai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). For the Month of August, Mumbai will get its normal quota rainfall..around 575 mms,” said Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of weather, a popular private weather blog.

Explaining the current weather system, Skymet, a private weather agencies blog said, “The last two Cyclonic Circulations were moving northwards towards Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Thus, Maharashtra has not seen heavy rain for the last few days. Now, rain is expected to return from August 2. From August 3 to August 7, rain will be good.”

The blog added, “Marathwada may see some heavy rain on August 4 and 5 followed by Vidarbha seeing some heavy rain on August 6. Madhya Maharashtra including Pune, Nashik, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, and Solapur will see light rain but around August 6, good showers are likely.”