Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

20-yr-old had sent SMS to cops demanding ransom to sort out issues between Salman and the gang

Mohhomad Tayab Ali was arrested from Noida, UP

Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
The Bandra police have arrested a man for allegedly sending an SMS to the Police Control Room and demanding Rs 10 crore to settle the issue between the Bishnoi gang and Salman Khan. The man also claimed to be a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi his brother Anmol. Mohhomad Tayab Ali, 20, is a carpenter by profession and a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.


According to the police, Ali obtained the Mumbai Police Control Room helpline number via an internet search and sent an SMS on October 29. In the SMS, Ali wrote, “Give R10 crore, otherwise tell Salman to be ready to face the consequences. I am (Lawrence) Bishnoi's elder brother Anmol Bishnoi's companion.”


After receiving the threat, the Mumbai police formed a team under the guidance of Additional CP Paramjeet Singh Dahiya, DCP Dikshit Gedam and ACP Adikrao Mahadeo. They formed a team comprising API Rauf Shaikh and police constables Suraj Mugde and Ganesh Gaddadi from the Bandra police station. The cops traced Ali to Noida (UP) and arrested him. He was produced in the Bandra court on Thursday and remanded to police custody for two days.


Recently, former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants at Kherwadi in Bandra East and the Mumbai police have arrested 15 people in the case so far. The Mumbai police also registered an FIR against Anmol Bishnoi and declared him a wanted accused in the case.

