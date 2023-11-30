Mumbai Police seizes properties worth Rs 3 crore of 12 drug peddlers

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has seized the properties of 12 people allegedly involved in drug peddling

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has seized the properties of 12 people The suspects were allegedly involved in drug peddling Mumbai Crime Branch`s unit 6 had busted 12 people earlier this year

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has seized the properties of 12 people allegedly involved in drug peddling, they had been busted earlier this year.

The police said, the move comes in after a major drug peddling racket being busted in August after which as many as 12 people were nabbed by the Mumbai Crime Branch's unit 6.

According to the police, an interstate drug racket after receiving an initial information about a group of people who were to reach Mumbai as part of sale and purchase of drugs.

Mumbai Police had earlier said that, the officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 6 had got a tip off that some people were to come to Mumbai with drugs, the officials of the unit 6 and the Mumbai Crime Branch began working on the tip off and laid a trap at Mulund check naka.

"Multiple teams of unit 6 of crime branch and other Mumbai Crime Branch units were formed that were deputed at different locations around Mulund check naka. The officials spotted two suspicious cars in which around 8 people including a woman were travelling," an official had said.

The police apprehended, the people in travelling in the cars and initially detained them. Checks were conducted on them that resulted in recovery of drugs.

Further investigations reveled that in Chembur, the money they allegedly earned from the sale of drugs was kept in a house, an official said.

A team of police officials reached the spot and made a recovery of the alleged drug money and further learnt that one of their aide resided in Kurla area of Mumbai.

A team of police officials rushed to his house and allegedly made a recovery of drugs from his house, he have been placed under arrest. The police also seized a two-wheeler belonging to him for further investigations, the police said.

"In the entire operation the officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch have made a seizure of MD drugs weighing 350.23 grams worth over Rs 70.04 lakh and 45 grams of Charas valuing over Rs 1.35 lakh. The total amount of the seizure values to over Rs 71.39 lakh," the official had said.

He further said that the vehicles and 10 mobile phones allegedly belonging to the accused have also been seized by the police for further investigations in the case.

Initially a total number of nine accused were arrested and three were nabbed later including two women.

"The properties of the accused including farmhouse, row house and cars and cash," the official added.

