Mumbai: Siblings arrested for extortion and kidnapping in Dindoshi

The duo allegedly kidnapped and extorted money by pretending to be police officers from the Mumbai crime branch. The incident took place on Saturday night.
According to police sources, the duo kidnapped the 22-year-old complainant from the IT park area in Goregaon East. They brutally assaulted the employee and later took him to Andheri where they forcibly withdrew Rs 2,000 from the complainant’s account on Saturday night. The duo later released the 22-year-old and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not give them Rs 10,000 by Monday.
After being released, the resident of Nalasopara, rushed to the Dindoshi police station and registered a complaint, said an officer.
Soon after receiving the complaint, a team under the guidance of DCP Zone XII, Somnath Gharge, and senior inspector Jeevan Thorat and API Chandrakant Gharge began the investigation. They reviewed CCTV footage of the area and were able to get the car number of the accused. After getting more details from the RTO, the investigating team traced the accused and arrested them on Sunday.
The accused were identified as Harish Sanappa Gaikwad (27) and Chandrakant Gaikwad (32), both residents of Malad west. During the investigation it was revealed that the complainant was working with the call centre of a multinational bank in Dindoshi. Gaikwad brothers were also associated with the same bank and they often used to visit the branch for their work.
The duo found out that the complainant was making money through corruption. So, they plotted a plan to extort money from the 22-year-old. On Saturday night, they stopped him outside his office and introduced themselves as police officers. They forced him to get in the car and brutally assaulted him and demanded Rs 10,000. The complainant did not have that much money after which the duo forcibly made him withdraw Rs 2,000 from an ATM.
“We have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested the duo from Malad west on Sunday. They were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody,” said API Chandrakant Gharge.