Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Maharashtra: FIR against Congress leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Siblings arrested for extortion and kidnapping in Dindoshi

Mumbai: Siblings arrested for extortion and kidnapping in Dindoshi

Updated on: 15 June,2022 02:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The duo allegedly kidnapped and extorted money by pretending to be police officers from the Mumbai crime branch

Mumbai: Siblings arrested for extortion and kidnapping in Dindoshi

Representative image


The Dindoshi Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a 22-year-old call centre employee, who works with a multinational private bank.

The duo allegedly kidnapped and extorted money by pretending to be police officers from the Mumbai crime branch. The incident took place on Saturday night.




According to police sources, the duo kidnapped the 22-year-old complainant from the IT park area in Goregaon East. They brutally assaulted the employee and later took him to Andheri where they forcibly withdrew Rs 2,000 from the complainant’s account on Saturday night. The duo later released the 22-year-old and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not give them Rs 10,000 by Monday.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Crime News dindoshi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK