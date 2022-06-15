Mumbai: Siblings arrested for extortion and kidnapping in Dindoshi

The duo allegedly kidnapped and extorted money by pretending to be police officers from the Mumbai crime branch

The Dindoshi Police have arrested two brothers for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a 22-year-old call centre employee, who works with a multinational private bank.

The duo allegedly kidnapped and extorted money by pretending to be police officers from the Mumbai crime branch. The incident took place on Saturday night.

According to police sources, the duo kidnapped the 22-year-old complainant from the IT park area in Goregaon East. They brutally assaulted the employee and later took him to Andheri where they forcibly withdrew Rs 2,000 from the complainant’s account on Saturday night. The duo later released the 22-year-old and threatened him of dire consequences if he did not give them Rs 10,000 by Monday.

