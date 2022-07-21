Mumbai: Two men dupe senior citizen of Rs 22 lakh using online payment app

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 July,2022 01:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Two persons befriended the 68-year-old victim and transferred Rs 22 lakh from his account through an online payment app on the pretext of playing a game on his mobile phone

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a senior citizen of Rs 22 lakh through a fraudulent transfer from his bank account using an online payment app, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

According to a Dindoshi police station official, two persons befriended the 68-year-old victim and transferred Rs 22 lakh from his account through an online payment app on the pretext of playing a game on his mobile phone.

"After a complaint was filed, we managed to arrest both accused. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added.


