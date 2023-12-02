Navi Mumbai cops arrest man for rape, abetment of suicide of a minor

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for reportedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl and abetting her suicide; a Koparkhairane police station official, the accused was arrested on Friday.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for reportedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl and abetting her suicide, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. According to the report, a Koparkhairane police station official, the accused was arrested on Friday.

Reortedly, the accused was arrested after a complaint was filed by the mother of the deceased girl. The accused was from the Mumbai suburb of Govandi, the report added.

Reportedly, the accused has been charged under Sections 305 (abetting the suicide of a minor) and 376(2)(n) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the official's statement to PTI, the accused befriended the accused and later repeatedly sexually assaulted her knowing she is a minor which led to her pregnancy. On November 28, the minor, distraught over the happening, died by suicide by hanging herself. The official said that the police are currently conducting an inquiry into the case.

Meanwhile, in another incident from Navi Mumbai, an employee of state-run transport corporation has been booked for sexually harassing a minor. According to the report, Navi Mumbai police registered a case against a conductor employed by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for allegedly sexually abusing a passenger.

Santosh Wadekar (48) was charged with a crime on Friday by the police in response to a complaint made by a 17-year-old pupil. The official said that the charges were filed under the applicable sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, the report added.

The official told PTI that the complainant claimed that the accused touched her when she was sleeping on a bus that was moving from Dapoli to Mumbai during the night of November 26–27.

The official further stated that investigations are still underway and that no arrests have been made in relation to the case as of yet.

Mumbai Police, on Saturday morning, arrested a man for allegedly raping a Mexican disc jockey; they got acquainted in 2017 and allegedly sexually assaulted her at his home in Bandra in July 2019, after which he raped her on multiple occasions.

