Navi Mumbai crime branch arrests three bookies for IPL 2025 betting

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested three bookies for allegedly accepting bets on the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in the IPL 2025. The arrests took place on March 26, following a raid at a rented flat in a housing society in Sanpada.

According to officials, the accused had rented a room—C-103 in Akhurath Housing Society, located at Plot Number 11, Sector-14, Sanpada—specifically for betting operations.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shankar Suresh Kothekar (35), a resident of Nagpur, Sandip Narayan Devgade (35), and Bharat Murlidhar Rude (20), both residents of Yavatmal.

During the raid, the Crime Branch seized a laptop, a tablet, 11 mobile phones, an LED TV, and other valuables worth Rs 2,66,950.

The Crime Branch acted on a tip-off regarding illegal betting activities linked to the IPL match. Under the supervision of DCP Amit Kale and ACP Ajay Kumar Landge, a special team was formed to apprehend the culprits. The team included Senior Inspector Niraj Chaudhary from Crime Branch Unit-1, API Nilesh Bankar, PSI Prashant Kumbhar, and constables Vishwas Pawar, Ashok Khaire, Dipak Patil, Ajay Wagh, Laxman Koparkar, Vishwas Bhoir, Anjali Vishe, and Ravindra Sanap.

On March 26, the Crime Branch conducted a raid at the suspected location, seized the valuables, and arrested the bookies.

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Sanpada Police Station, and further investigations are being carried out by Crime Branch Unit-1 to uncover more details about the betting network.