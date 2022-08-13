Navi Mumbai: Pastor booked for allegedly molesting minor girls

According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the accused used to allegedly inappropriately touch minor girls who had been sent by their parents as they were unable to take care of them and were sent to the shelter home that also houses a Church

Representation Pic

A Pastor from Navi Mumbai based church was arrested by NRI Coastal Police station for alleged molestation of minor girls, the police said. According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the accused used to inappropriately touch minor girls who had been sent by their parents as they were unable to take care of them and were sent to the shelter home that also houses a Church. The Pastor used to touch girls on the pretext of applying vaporub or oil on their bodies.

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) had raided Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Nerul Sector 48. During the raid Child Welfare Committee officials were also present and they found 45 minors, including girls and boys inside a premises that houses a Church and a shelter home. On 8th August the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had handed over these children to their parents, the police said.

"On 10th August, a 14-year-old girl appeared before Thane CWC officials and told the Pastor of the church Rajkumar Yesudasan used to allegedly call girls in his room and touch her body on pretext of applying oil or vaporub," an official said.

Based on the victim's complaint, DCPU Advocate Pallavi Jadhav filed a complaint with the NRI coastal police station.

"We have booked the Pastor on charges of molestation and Prevention of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he has been arrested. As of now, 3 victims have come forward," said NRI Coastal Police station Senior PI Ravindra Patil.